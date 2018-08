Angie Harmon : 46 ans et superbe en bikini pour son anniversaire

There isn't a day that I don't feel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life!! Your love of life and allowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, , love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay @angieharmon #moderndaybradybrunch #laughter #smiles #longwalks

A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT