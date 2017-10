Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone : Leurs enfants se mesurent aux grands

The Hammer's courtyard was transformed this evening for our 15th annual #HammerGala honoring celebrated filmmaker @ava and award-winning writer @hilton.als with tribute speeches by writer, producer, and director J.J. Abrams and author Maggie Nelson. Event co-chairs included Jenni, Maggie, and Saree Kayne, Jessica Lange, Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier, and Zachary Quinto. The evening was capped with a performance by Grammy-nominated band @haimtheband. Returning for the fifth year, @bottegaveneta partnered with the Hammer Museum to present this year's Gala in the Garden, celebrating both artists and creative expression in Los Angeles. See more highlights from the evening on our blog.

A post shared by Hammer Museum (@hammer_museum) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT