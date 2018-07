Ashley Greene (Twilight) mariée : Sublime dans sa robe, Robert Pattinson invité

Actress @ashleygreene is officially a Mrs.! She tied the knot today to @paulkhoury. Head to the #linkinbio for an exclusive look at her wedding dress and her star studded guest list (hi, Robert Pattinson ). Then, make sure to stay tuned here tomorrow for the first look at the rest of her wedding album! | : @sarahfalugoweddings

A post shared by BRIDES Magazine (@brides) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT