Bella Hadid : Canon à Monaco, elle s'éclate avant le Grand Prix

Before getting on the yacht, Aston Martin @redbullracing driver @danielricciardo was challenged to catch a football launched at full speed by @TomBrady. With @bellahadid and @therealgerihalliwell cheering him on, Tom threw the ball right into Daniel's hands who was on another boat 30 meters away! Check out the video! #TomBrady #BellaHadid #DanielRicciardo #GeriHalliwell #DontCrackUnderPressure #TAGHeuerIsMotorRacing #F1 #MonacoGP #Monaco250

A post shared by TAG Heuer (@tagheuer) on May 27, 2018 at 5:47am PDT