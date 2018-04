Bella Hadid : Canon en lingerie pour ses millions de fans !

TAG Heuer Ambassador and fashion icon @BellaHadid appeared at our newest Ginza Boutique, welcomed by our CEO, @jcbiver! She embraced the whole new experience, the new iTAG. With just a few clicks on the iPad select her favourite models. Find out how she immersed herself in revolutionary first-in-the-world watchmaking concept boutique, and a fun Japanese way of celebrating store opening. Discover the watch in the link in our bio. #tagyourdream #TAGHeuerGinzaBoutique #DontCrackUnderPressure #TAGHeuerLinkLady #BellaHadid

A post shared by TAG Heuer (@tagheuer) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:34am PDT