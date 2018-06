Bella Hadid : La chirurgie esthétique ? "On peut passer mon visage au scanner" !

Though she has one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, building confidence has been a work in progress for @BellaHadid. "People think I'm very confident, but I really had to learn HOW to be," the face of @DiorMakeup tells @KahlanaBarfield in our July issue. "We all have our stuff to overcome, and that's what I want to preach to the kids these days. I went through a serious depression last year, and I think it stemmed from when I was younger and [being bullied by] the kids in school. And now, I guess I shouldn't be as self-conscious - people tell me that every day - but it's a personal thing. We all go through it because we're human." And at 21, she's finally learned to embrace her distinctive features. "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face." Read the full interview at the link in bio.

