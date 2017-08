Bella Hadid : Look sporty et angélique pour finir les vacances

Fall's ultimate femme fatale has arrived. The September issue of #VogueArabia stars @bellahadid in @fendi photographed by the one and only @karllagerfeld. Read the full story online. Link in bio. Styling by @amandaharlech & hair by @sammcknight1 #BellaHadid #KarlLagerfeld .. #_ (@bellahadid) (@karllagerfeld) . . . #_ #_

A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:11am PDT