Britney Spears : Son chéri Sam Asghari révèle les dessous de sa transformation

My love for food was real in the first picture I was at a triple date but I was the only one without a date, in the second picture I was dreaming about spicy Cheetos while roasting a marshmallow after awhile of living a filthy lifestyle, I decided to make some changes as I was getting into the real world, all it took was some knowledge and a whole lot of discipline when it came to my diet and after 6 months boom. The craziest thing that is happening is that the people I looked up to in the fitness industry are asking me for advise after all . I created a whole new future for myself, i created a pathway of endless opportunities. And what i love the most Is the fact that I get to touch hearts and really have an impact on others lives/health, it really means the world sometimes, because I personally know how it feels to be on the otherside. That is what @1stphorm about. #legionofboom I'm fortunate enough to have somewhat of an voice and can impact lives in a positive way and will always continue my whole life is around helping others #rpt (Tag 3 friends to motivate)

