Catherine Zeta-Jones ose la transparence sexy avec son beau-père Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas (101 ans) sur scène avec sa belle-fille Catherine Zeta-Jones pour présenter le Golden Globe du meilleur scénario lors de la 75ème cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards au Beverly Hilton Hotel à Los Angeles, le 7 janvier 2018. Kirk et Catherine étaient devant un parterre de stars, toutes levées pour accueillir et acclamer la légende du cinéma. Catherine a rendu hommage à son beau-père lors d'un discours. Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, 101, gets a standing ovation as he steals the show with daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones at Golden Globes. Douglas took to the stage in a wheelchair with Zeta Jones, to present the award for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture. Zeta Jones, the wife of Kirk's actor son, paid tribute to her father-in-law's career. "In 1991 my father in law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognised by the Writer's Guild Of America for his role in ending the Hollywood Blacklist," she said. The blacklist saw entertainment professionals denied work because they were accused of having Communist ties. She reminded the audience how Kirk hired the screenwriter D. Trumbo to write the Hollywood epic Spartacus and insisted his name appear as writer. Kirk responded to Zeta Jones' words, although most of his speech was inaudible. "Catherine," he said. "You said it all. I would have made a speech. I wanna say that...." He paused, and added with a smile: "I can never follow you." Replied the actress, holding his hand: "Why don't we say that here are the nominations?" Zeta Jones then read out of the nominations before announcing the winner.07/01/2018 - Los Angeles