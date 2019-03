Chance The Rapper marié : Kim Kardashian et Kanye West présents

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, it looks like #ChanceTheRapper is now Chance the husband! We have exclusive pictures of Chance getting hitched this weekend to his longtime girlfriend #KristenCorley in a private, outdoor ceremony surrounded by white roses! The wedding took place in Newport, CA where a few of Chance's famous friends like #DaveChapelle, #Kim and #KanyeWest were in attendance. ______________________________ The lovebirds have known each other since they were 9 years old and share a beautiful daughter #Kensli, who was sitting front row to watch her parents jump the broom! Congrats to the pair! (: Splash News/Backgrid)