Chrissy Teigen enceinte : Maman inspirée pour l'anniversaire de sa fille Luna

Thank you @pamperspure for helping celebrate our big girl's 2nd birthday! Luna's rocking her llama diaper under this birthday suit! Aaaaaannnnd Pampers made a donation to the Southeast Llama Rescue in honor of this day. Thanks for making her day so special! #llamabutt forever! #pamperspurepartner

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT