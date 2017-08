Chrissy Teigen : Un deuxième enfant pour bientôt, par fécondation in vitro

Cheers to #SundayFunday and a great partnership with @Chase Sapphire Reserve full of brunch, traveling the world and good eats! #ChaseSapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers can keep on brunching at Sapphire Sundays @cosabuona in #LA next Sunday, Aug. 27! Check the link in my bio to purchase your tickets starting TODAY #SapphireOnLocation #Sponsored

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT