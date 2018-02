Cruz Beckham : Le fils de David et Victoria Beckham se prend pour Gatsby

Happy Birthday to my little man.... 13 today so a big day ... I'm so proud of you Cruzie you are such a special little boy with the cheekiest but best smile EVER @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 19, 2018 at 11:53pm PST