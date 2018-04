Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) et sa femme divorcent

My love @danreynolds ..... thank you for 7 years of support, 7 years of love and companionship. Three beautiful children... stability, loyalty, strength and perseverance. Marriage isn't easy for anyone. Especially two eccentric artists. You are my dream. I knew from the moment I let you through the gate that I could never love another man the way that I love you. Happy anniversary..... now come home.

