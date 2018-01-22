Eva Longoria, enceinte, affiche son baby bump devant la belle Gal Gadot

Alors que la saison des remises de prix bat son plein, la 29e édition des Producers Guild Awards a eu lieu le 20 janvier au Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles. Sur le tapis rouge de la soirée, on a notamment pu voir les sublimes Eva Longoria et Gal Gadot.

Après avoir fait sensation aux Golden Globes dans une magnifique robe noire (couleur commune aux invités en soutien au mouvement Time's Up), Eva Longoria était à nouveau superbe sur le red carpet. L'ex-star de Desperate Housewives a exposé son baby-bump de femme enceinte dans une courte robe noire aux manches longues et bouffantes de chez Yves Saint Laurent. On a aussi repérer la très belle Gal Gadot. La star de Wonder Woman était à tomber dans une longue robe noire scintillante et en dentelle transparente signée Armani Privé.

Il fallait également compter sur Margot Robbie, Kerry Washington, Jaimie Alexander, Greta Gerwig, Allison Williams, Ava DuVernay ou encore Abbie Cornish, Mary J. Blige, Patty Jenkins, Timothée Chalamet...

Le palmarès :

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

"The Shape of Water"

Producteurs : Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

"Coco"

Producteurs : Darla K. Anderson

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

"Jane"

Producteurs : Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Saison 1)

Producteurs : Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, Leila Gerstein

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Saison 1)

Producteurs : Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

"Black Mirror" (Saison 4)

Producteurs : Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (Saison 1, Saison 2)

Producteurs : Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (Saison 4)

Producteurs : John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton

Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

"The Voice" (Saison 12, Saison 13)

Producteurs : John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

Thomas Montet