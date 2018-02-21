Eva Longoria, enceinte, pose avec les jolies Kerry Washington et Gina Rodriguez

En cette période de remise de prix, il n'y a pas que le cinéma ou la télévision qui sont à l'honneur, il y a aussi la mode ! Mardi 20 février, le Beverly Hilton Hotel accueillait à Los Angeles la 20e soirée des Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Sur le photocall de l'événement, on a ainsi pu voir Eva Longoria, radieuse dans une tenue en satin laissant voir son ventre très rond de femme enceinte. Parmi les autres stars présentes, il fallait aussi compter sur Sally Field, qui a récemment voulu caser son fils avec le patineur Adam Rippon ; la star de Grace et Frankie la comédienne Lily Tomlin ou encore Kerry Washington, dans une jolie robe fleurie signée Dolce & Gabbana et qui venait recevoir un prix. Sans oublier Gina Rodriguez dans une robe très décolletée, Anna Camp de Pitch Perfect, Sarah Hyland, le jeune marié Colton Haynes, Sonequa Martin Green...

Le palmarès complet :

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out (Nadine Haders)

I, Tonya (Jennifer Johnson)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Arianne Phillips)

Lady Bird (April Napier)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Melissa Toth)

Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk (Jeffrey Kurland)

The Greatest Showman (Ellen Mirojnick)

Murder on the Orient Express (Alexandra Byrne)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Blade Runner 2049 (Renée April)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Michael Kaplan)

Thor: Ragnarok (Mayes C. Rubeo)

Wonder Woman (Lindy Hemming)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult (Sarah Evelyn Bram)

Big Little Lies (Alix Friedberg)

Grace and Frankie (Allyson B. Fanger)

The Handmaid's Tale (Ane Crabtree)

The Young Pope (Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli)

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown (Jane Petrie)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Lou Eyrich)

Glow (Beth Morgan)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Donna Zakowska)

Stranger Things (Kim Wilcox)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Maja Meschede)

Game of Thrones (Michele Clapton)

Once Upon a Time (Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester)

Sleepy Hollow (Mairi Chisholm)

Star Trek: Discovery (Gersha Phillips)

Excellence in Short Form Design

Assassin's Creed – I Am. Commercial (Patrik Milani)

Elton John featuring Marilyn Manson: Tiny Dancer. Music Video (Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz)

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm. Music Video (B. Ăkerlund)

Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion. Short Film (Mindy Le Brock)

P!NK – Beautiful Trauma. Music Video (Kim Bowen)

Career Achievement Award

Joanna Johnson

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Guillermo del Toro

Distinguished Service Award

Maggie Schpak

Lacoste Spotlight Award

Kerry Washington

Thomas Montet