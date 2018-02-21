Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Secret Story
Koh-Lanta
Masterchef
Pékin Express
Qui veut épouser mon fils ?
L'Amour est dans le pré
Télé Réalité
France Télévision
TF1
M6
Canal+
France 2
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews

Eva Longoria, enceinte, pose avec les jolies Kerry Washington et Gina Rodriguez

Partager sur facebook Article suivant >
Kerry Washington pose avec Eva Longoria, enceinte, et Gina Rodriguez à la 20e soirée Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
23 photos
Lancer le diaporama
Kerry Washington pose avec Eva Longoria, enceinte, et Gina Rodriguez à la 20e soirée Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Kerry Washington pose avec Eva Longoria, enceinte, et Gina Rodriguez à la 20e soirée Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Kerry Washington pose avec Eva Longoria, enceinte, et Gina Rodriguez à la 20e soirée Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills,...
Gina Rodriguez à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Gina Rodriguez à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Sally Field à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Sally Field à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Lily Tomlin à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Lily Tomlin à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Marilou York et son mari Mark Hamill à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Marilou York et son mari Mark Hamill à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février...
Anna Camp à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Anna Camp à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Sarah Hyland à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Sarah Hyland à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Colton Haynes à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Colton Haynes à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Rufus Sewell à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Rufus Sewell à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Peggy Bonapace et son mari Richard Gelfond à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Peggy Bonapace et son mari Richard Gelfond à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février...
Rachel Brosnahan à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Rachel Brosnahan à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Sonequa Martin Green à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Sonequa Martin Green à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Sarah Hyland à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Sarah Hyland à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Rachel Brosnahan à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Rachel Brosnahan à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Kerry Washington à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Eva Longoria à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Colton Haynes à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018 Colton Haynes à la 20ème soirée annuelle Costume Designers Guild Awards à l'hôtel Beverly Hilton à Beverly Hills, le 20 février 2018
Les "petites mains" de l'ombre récompensées !

En cette période de remise de prix, il n'y a pas que le cinéma ou la télévision qui sont à l'honneur, il y a aussi la mode ! Mardi 20 février, le Beverly Hilton Hotel accueillait à Los Angeles la 20e soirée des Costume Designers Guild Awards.

À lire aussi

Sur le photocall de l'événement, on a ainsi pu voir Eva Longoria, radieuse dans une tenue en satin laissant voir son ventre très rond de femme enceinte. Parmi les autres stars présentes, il fallait aussi compter sur Sally Field, qui a récemment voulu caser son fils avec le patineur Adam Rippon ; la star de Grace et Frankie la comédienne Lily Tomlin ou encore Kerry Washington, dans une jolie robe fleurie signée Dolce & Gabbana et qui venait recevoir un prix. Sans oublier Gina Rodriguez dans une robe très décolletée, Anna Camp de Pitch Perfect, Sarah Hyland, le jeune marié Colton Haynes, Sonequa Martin Green...

Le palmarès complet :

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out (Nadine Haders)

I, Tonya (Jennifer Johnson)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Arianne Phillips)

Lady Bird (April Napier)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Melissa Toth)

Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk (Jeffrey Kurland)

The Greatest Showman (Ellen Mirojnick)

Murder on the Orient Express (Alexandra Byrne)

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)

Blade Runner 2049 (Renée April)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Michael Kaplan)

Thor: Ragnarok (Mayes C. Rubeo)

Wonder Woman (Lindy Hemming)

Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult (Sarah Evelyn Bram)

Big Little Lies (Alix Friedberg)

Grace and Frankie (Allyson B. Fanger)

The Handmaid's Tale (Ane Crabtree)

The Young Pope (Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli)

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown (Jane Petrie)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Lou Eyrich)

Glow (Beth Morgan)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Donna Zakowska)

Stranger Things (Kim Wilcox)

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Maja Meschede)

Game of Thrones (Michele Clapton)

Once Upon a Time (Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester)

Sleepy Hollow (Mairi Chisholm)

Star Trek: Discovery (Gersha Phillips)

Excellence in Short Form Design

Assassin's Creed – I Am. Commercial (Patrik Milani)

Elton John featuring Marilyn Manson: Tiny Dancer. Music Video (Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz)

Katy Perry – Chained to the Rhythm. Music Video (B. Ăkerlund)

Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion. Short Film (Mindy Le Brock)

P!NK – Beautiful Trauma. Music Video (Kim Bowen)

Career Achievement Award

Joanna Johnson

Distinguished Collaborator Award

Guillermo del Toro

Distinguished Service Award

Maggie Schpak

Lacoste Spotlight Award

Kerry Washington

Thomas Montet

Abonnez-vous à Purepeople sur facebook
people USA photo soirée mode Toutes les news : News people L'actu du moment Que devient Céline Dion M. Pokora Secret Story candidats L’amour est dans le pré 2017 Festival de Cannes 2018 Les anges de la télé-réalité émission
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Voir toutes les photos de Eva Longoria
Voir toutes les vidéos de Eva Longoria
21 Fév Eva Longoria, enceinte, pose avec les jolies Kerry Washington et Gina Rodriguez
29 Jan Eva Longoria, enceinte, affiche son gros baby bump !
22 Jan Eva Longoria, enceinte, affiche son baby bump devant la belle Gal Gadot
08 Jan Eva Longoria et Miranda Kerr : Enceintes et sublimes après les Golden Globes
08 Jan Eva Longoria enceinte : Elle rayonne avec son ventre rond aux Golden Globes
Voir toutes les news de Eva Longoria
Stars dans l'actu
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
James Denton
James Denton
Desperate Housewives
Desperate Housewives
Doug Savant
Doug Savant
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
À ne pas rater
Recommandé par
En vidéos
Eva Longoria, son défilé de miini-robes qui affole la Croisette !
Eva Longoria : festival de robes sexy et séance shopping sur la Croisette
Eva Longoria : les looks les plus sexy de la star caliente
Voir les dernières vidéos
Sur le même thème
Robin Thicke : Très enceinte, sa chérie April prend la pose en soutien-gorge
Hilaria Baldwin : Enceinte de 6 mois, elle pose presque nue...
Jessica Alba ne posera pas nue et enceinte
PHOTOS EXCLUSIVES : Quand la topissime Evangelina Anderson pose... déshabillée et enceinte !
Les jolies Jessica Alba et Rose McGowan très glamour... Camila Alves très enceinte !
Les jolies Alyssa Milano enceinte et Kristen Bell entourent Bradley Cooper !
Jessica Alba: Enceinte, elle n'hésite pas à mettre en valeur ses jolies rondeurs
Julie Depardieu, enceinte, dévoile ses jolies rondeurs devant Ludivine Sagnier
News essentielles
19H26
21 Fév
Laeticia Hallyday occupe ses filles à New York avec Jean Reno et Hélène Darroze
18H47
21 Fév
Rumer Willis avec ses deux petites soeurs Mabel et Evelyn : Trop craquantes !
16H34
21 Fév
Louis Ducruet fiancé à Marie : Les photos de la sublime demande en mariage
13H35
21 Fév
Quand Johnny Hallyday racontait les "mensonges" de sa fille Laura Smet
13H22
21 Fév
Louis Ducruet fiancé : Le fils de Stéphanie de Monaco va se marier avec Marie
10H41
21 Fév
Loana amincie et le regard fier : La photo qui la montre sous un autre jour
09H52
21 Fév
David Ginola papa à 51 ans : Sa fille est née !
08H02
21 Fév
Isabelle Adjani et son poids : "Je craignais pour ma santé"

Tapez votre recherche :