Fashion Week : Céline Dion, beauté solaire au défilé Dior

#MariaGraziaChiuri called on the Italian artist Pietro Ruffo to design the set for today's Autumn-Winter 2017-18 haute couture show. His imaginative decor traces the Earth and the celestial sphere with poetic grace in a star-shaped amphitheater with a runway in the same form, each branch corresponding to a continent containing wooden sculptures of animals! From a giraffe, a rhinoceros and a lion in the African savanna to a tiger and a monkey in the depths of the Asian jungle! Globetrotting magic! #DiorCouture

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:02am PDT