Fashion Week : Les enfants de stars se mesurent à Sienna Miller et Heidi Klum

Thrilled to have the amazing @tarajiphenson hosting this evening's amfAR New York Gala! To date the amfAR New York Gala has raised more than $19 million in support of researchers around the world working on an HIV cure. Will you join Taraji in supporting HIV cure research? You can donate via the link in our bio. #amfAR #amfARNewYork #BeEpic #BeEpicEndAIDS #HIV #AIDS #MakingAIDSHistory

A post shared by amfAR (@amfar) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:03pm PST