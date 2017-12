Gigi Hadid : Le top model provoque un débat sur la pilosité

Skipping into day 9 of #LOVEADVENT is @doutzen "I really loved the boxing gym theme for this year because it was such a sexy and playful idea and working with Phil was great. I usually train jumping rope, so I really got into it and turned it into a real workout, even showing off my moves a few times! :-) I was really sweating and that was me making the dust fly. It was a great fun." #STAYSTRONG Link in bio to full film @agentprovocateur Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @cameronjon Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:58am PST