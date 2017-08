Irina Shayk : Nouvelle photo sexy pour la maman top model !

Introducing our 2017 #BAZAARicons @TheWeeknd, @AdrianaLima, @IrinaShayk grace our September cover, styled by @CarineRoitfeld. Tap the link in our bio to see all the fashion + music talent that collide for #iconsunplugged. Photography by @brigittelacombe Creative direction by @thestylecouncilparis @verawanggang @cartier @ysl

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:25am PDT