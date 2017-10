Jackie Chan : Sa fille Etta fait son coming out

I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I've grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I've grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. @andiautumn instagram #lgbt #androgynous #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins #lesbian #love #support # #androgynous #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy

A post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:44am PDT