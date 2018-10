Jean-Charles de Castelbajac : Nouveau directeur artistique de Benetton

View this post on Instagram

NEW LIFE//Happy to join the wonderfull family of @benetton //"Thanks to social networks, fashion today is visible to everyone. But it remains affordable only to a few. Together, United Colors of Benetton and I will seek to create tomorrow's wardrobe, bringing beauty and style to everyday life, at prices that everyone can afford," this our project+ pic @jamesmccrackenparis + merci Luciano Benetton, @olivierotoscanistudio + merci Pauline @poemandsun qui m' accompagne et inspir sur le chemin de cette aventure formidable +