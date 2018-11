Jenna Jameson : 35 kilos en moins, l'ex-actrice X rayonne

View this post on Instagram

Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I've lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned. At my age it isn't easy. I'm almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I'm there. So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs. It's working. This progression proves you don't have to spend hours in a gym... get out, move your body and live life!!!! #keto #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #fitmom #ketodiet #ketotransformation #healthylifestyle #heal #fitnessmotivation