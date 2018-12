Jennifer Aniston parle de ses mariages : "Ils ont été de francs succès"

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston spent a decade on 'Friends' and has starred in more than 30 movies, but the role that sticks to her most tenaciously is America's Suffering Sweetheart. "We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children," Aniston told ELLE. "That's a fairy tale. That's the mold we're slowly trying to break out of."