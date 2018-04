Jennifer Lawrence joue les égéries engagées dans la nouvelle campagne Dior

Legendary photographer @BrigitteLacombe draws us directly into the heady possibilities embodied by Paris' feminist movements of the sixties. Our muse, Jennifer Lawrence, sports a striped t-shirt displaying the title of Linda Nochlin's seminal essay advocating the impact of women in the world of art, a key inspiration for #MariaGraziaChiuri for the Spring Summer 2018 collection. #DiorSS18

