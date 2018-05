Jennifer Lawrence : Masculine pour la nouvelle campagne Dior de cet hiver

"I wanted to take on the precision of the basics and materials that make up a man's wardrobe. I sought to showcase the least explored part of Christian Dior's legacy, an almost austere part, with the use of masculine fabrics and jackets, coats and shirts with rigorous lines. In the same way, I became interested in the work of Hedi Slimane with Petite Taille for Women, when he was Creative Director of Dior Homme." says #MariaGraziaChiuri of the #DiorFall18 collection. @BrigitteLacombe

