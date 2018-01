Jesse Williams, G-Eazy : Comme The Weeknd, ils lâchent H&M, accusée de racisme

Just getting back from vacation to see this pathetic excuse for corporate behavior and [ir]responsibility. Last year I chose to do a holiday campaign w/ @HM specifically because it centered women and girls as imaginative doers; because it centered an intelligent dark skinned girl w/ natural hair as protagonist; because it featured a loving, creative, working class black family. And then, here they come with this bullshit... These offenses are more about the makeup of the rooms where they happen, than the items they produce. There is a concentration of power, committed to exclusion, whether casual, accidental or conscious. The collateral damage of this corporate, colonial mind-state occurs several times a year, and it's predictable the world over, like the seasons, so when i laid eyes on it, my initial reaction was neither shock nor anger. It was boredom. This old world, white power, failing-upward culture of reckless trampling that repeatedly exposes itself, is boring already. Aren't you bored? Aren't you bored watching mediocre, incurious & consequently destructive people waltz through your life, shepherded into positions of power, further choking off opportunity for the actually talented, curious & decent among us? It's a truly desperate and bizarre ritual we've become conditioned to. A ritual that WILL go the way of the confederate flag: A relic of a destructive juvenile "civilization," disguised as harmless tradition. End relationships with your abusers. Make room for yourselves. #BuyBlack #BuyResponsibly #Make

