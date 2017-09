Justin Timberlake et Jessica Biel : Tendres baisers à l'US Open

#USOpen Star Gazing & a lil Federer Facts: Justin @justintimberlake: Do you know why @rogerfederer is called the goat ? Jessica @jessicabiel: Yeah... he's the greatest of all time! #tennis #federer #instasport #celebrity #hollywood #newyorkcity #rogerfederer #instatennis #justintimberlake #jessicabiel #lol

A post shared by US Open (@usopen) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT