Karl Lagerfeld : "Un dinosaure misogyne" selon Rose McGowan

Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement: 'If You Don't Want Your Pants Pulled About, Join a Nunnery'. Karl, I read your disgusting quote last night. It made me feel dirty. This morning I met Sister Irene and she made me feel light. I'm sure Sister Irene will forgive you for being a dinosaur misogynist but I think you're a mean, small, black soul and I don't. You've made so much money off of women's insecurities, it's time for you to ride off into the misogynistic sunset. #BoycottChanel

