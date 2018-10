Kate Middleton : Ravissante pour sa nuit au musée

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge opened the @vamuseum's photography centre this evening. The new centre follows the transfer of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) Collection and includes thousands of photographs, camera equipment and journals, which tell the story of photography from the early 20th century to the present day. The Duchess became the first Royal Patron of the V&A, the world's largest museum of decorative arts and design, in March 2018. More on @KensingtonRoyal.