Kate Moss à ses débuts : "J'avais 14 ans et venais de perdre ma virginité"

@katemossagency by @alasdairmclellan and @kegrand for #LOVE19. "I was smoking. I was 14 and I'd just lost my virginity. So I thought I was the bees knees. I was in the airport puffing away. I'd got on the plane and then Sarah [Doukas's] brother came up to me and said, "Have you ever thought about being a model?" Kate explains how Sarah, founder of Storm models, kicked off her career after spotting her in arrivals. Make up @mirandajoyce Hair @sydhayeshair Interview @paul_flynn Casting @bitton

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 7, 2018 at 3:33am PST