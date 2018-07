Katharine McPhee rend hommage à son père en affichant sa bague de fiançailles

It's been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I'm ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that "death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for." So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love.

