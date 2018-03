Kim Jones : Nouveau directeur artistique de Dior Homme

The house of @Dior is pleased to announce the appointment of @MrKimJones as Artistic Director of #DiorHomme for the Ready-to-Wear and Accessories collections. Kim Jones will present his first collection for Dior Homme this June, during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

