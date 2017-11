Kim Kardashian : Entièrement nue pour surmonter ses complexes

Kim Kardashian-West might have just previewed our first look at YEEZY SEASON 6. The reality TV star was recently spotted wearing nine different looks while on a photo shoot in Los Angeles, all of which are reported to be from Kanye West's forthcoming collection. Let us know your thoughts below, and stay tuned for details to come. Photo: Splash

A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:43am PST