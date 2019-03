Kimora Lee Simmons : Défilé de mode privé avant sa soirée avec Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner has some inspiring news on this International Women's Day - she has bought her company back. The designer, entrepreneur and former model has personally purchased Baby Phat and plans to relaunch the label later this year. In its heyday in the early Aughts, Baby Phat was one of Phat Fashions' most profitable brands with a wide variety of product categories and sales in excess of $1 billion. It was worn by major celebrities and hosted elaborate fashion shows. As for the relaunch, she tells WWD: "We're working fast and furiously and have a lot up our sleeves." Report: @jeanpalmieri