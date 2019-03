Kylie Jenner, maman ultrasexy en latex : Stormi bientôt dans sa télé-réalité ?

View this post on Instagram

SORRY I'M LATE - I DIDN'T WANT TO COME @kyliejenner X @interview_de #styledbyme @theonly.agency - Wearing haute couture @viktorandrolf and the prettiest purple ring there ever was by @lynn_ban Photography @morellibrothers Styling @brettalannelson Make up @makeupbyariel Hair @cesar4styles @theWildform Nails @modernpampersalon Production @nm_productions_ #kylie #kyliejenner #kardashian #interviewmagazine #interviewgermany #viktorandrolf #lynnban #couture