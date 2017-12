Les Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski : Stars d'un calendrier torride

On the 2nd day of Christmas my true #LOVEADVENT gave to me @theashleygraham doing the sled pull on a New York sidewalk. 'Shooting the Advent calendar,' says Ashley 'is a true expression of self-love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we're reminding women to #STAYSTRONG because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world.' Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @lukechamberlain Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel Link in bio to full film

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:07am PST