Lindsay Lohan : Fière de son petit frère Dakota, mannequin pour Vogue

#TribesOfNY When you don't know what to wear, wear something boyish. @Angelica_Cheung # Photographer: Nathaniel Goldberg (@nathanielgoldberg) Stylist: Daniela Paudice (@danielapaudice) Model: Lina Hoss, XiaoYun Liang (@lina_hoss, @xiao.yl)

A post shared by VOGUE CHINA (@voguechina) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:43am PDT