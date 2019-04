Magic Johnson : Sa fille Elisa exhibe sa grave blessure, après la prise d'otages

View this post on Instagram

As women we tend to be very hard on ourselves. Months ago, I escaped from a home invasion and in the process I was left with intense scaring on my stomach. Until now I've been so afraid to show these scars, and incredibly insecure about the way I look. But I now realize these scars are a part of my journey, and tell the story of who I am. I love my body, and I am proud to be in the place I am today. #selfhealing