Mariage de la princesse Eugenie : L'excuse bidon de Camilla pour ne pas venir

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were married in St George's Chapel in Windsor. They were joined by members of The Royal Family, including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, Ms Markle's mother Doria Ragland, and their other friends and family. The Prince of Wales walked Ms. Markle down the aisle from the Quire where Prince Harry stood waiting. The Duke of Cambridge acted as best man and the bridesmaids and page boys included Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At least 90,000 came to Windsor to take part in the day and millions of people around the world followed the celebrations.