Meghan Markle : Défilé de looks pour la fin de sa tournée en Nouvelle-Zélande

More than 23,000 children in New Zealand are affected by having a parent in prison, with these children nine times more likely than their peers to end up in prison as adults - Pillars are working to break the cycle of crime by fostering connections between the children of prisoners and positive role models. Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Prime Minister @JacindaArdern as they presented Pillars Awards to young people involved in their programmes, to help assist them in achieving their goals. #RoyalVisitNZ #NewZealand #Auckland