Meghan Markle : Son nouveau faux-pas royal en pleine cérémonie

#royalstyle This type of seating, reportedly called "The Duchess cross-slant " is allowed to be used from time to time and is particularly favoured by some members of the royal family such as Meghan, her late mother in law #PrincessDiana , sister in law #CatherineMiddleton and even #PrincessEugienie . "Typically the 'Duchess slant' is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture. It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty," Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert and the founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, told People. "'The Duchess slant' is one of the most elegant and flattering ways to sit, because it has a lengthening effect on the legs. The key with the technique is to square your shoulders straight ahead while maintaining perfect posture. Keeping knees and ankles together at all times, position your legs so that you create a slant, angling your knees to the side. Hands should be folded one over the other and placed in your lap," Meier continued. . . #MeghanMarkle #DuchessofSussex #britishroyalfamily #britishroyalty #kensingtonroyal #classywomen #beautiful #womeninpower #meghanmarklestyle #royal #royalty #royallife #royalfamily #royalfashion #british #britishstyle #britishroyals #england #englishroyals #duchessslant

A post shared by Prince Harry and Meghan (@hrhprinceharryandmeghan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT