Mort de Della Reese : L'actrice des Anges du bonheur a rejoint le paradis...

In loving memory of the great Della Reese. In honor of Della, I have posted one of my favorite scenes from Touched by an Angel where Tess sings and comforts Monica at sunset. I remember filming this scene and Della taking me into the warmth of her embrace. To be in her arms was to feel love. I know Della has gone home to the peace of Heaven, but I'm going to miss her. To enjoy this beautiful video please click on the link in my bio or go to LightWorkers.com God speed, dearest Della. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. #touchedbyanangel #dellareese #romadowney #lightworkers

