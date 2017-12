Nick Cassavetes, sa fille Barbie enlevée par sa mère : son ex-femme riposte...

we

have a 911.



Barbie,

the 13 yr old daughter

of my dear

pal has been kidnapped

by his ex wife,

in Oklahoma.



it's

an

Amber Alert situation.



we

need help

getting the word out.



If you have any info,

please call the Normal Police Dept

405-321-1600



pic.twitter.com/UbLrjhEPK4