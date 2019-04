Nipsey Hussle est mort : le rappeur a été assassiné par balles devant sa fille

View this post on Instagram

SOOOO THIS NIGGA SAID HE SHOT @nipseyhussle WHILE I WAS ON LIVE .... I don't know This Nigga N REAL LIFE ..... I JUST KNOW HE GOT ALOT OF BEEFS W OTHER PPL BASICALLY ALL OF LONGBEACH AND LA ..... BUT THIS NIGGA DOING TO MUCH NOW ALL OF NEIGHBORHOOD GONE BE ON CUH