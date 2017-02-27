Oscars 2017 : Palmarès après le désastre du final entre La La Land et Moonlight

C'est un final qui restera dans les annales ! Warren Beatty et Faye Dunaway n'ont pas annoncé le bon gagnant de l'Oscar du meilleur film ce 26 février à Los Angeles. L'équipe de La La Land, une fois sur scène, a réalisé que le lauréat n'est pas son long métrage, mais le drame Moonlight , détenteur également des prix de l'acteur dans un second rôle et de l'adaptation ! La comédie musicale aura tout de même obtenu les prix de réalisation, actrice (Emma Stone, qui bat Isabelle Huppert), décor, photographie, musique et chanson. Manchester by the Sea s'en tire bien aussi avec les statuettes de meilleurs acteur (Casey Affleck) et scénario.
Le palmarès des Oscars 2017
Meilleur film : Moonlight
Etaient nommés :
Premier Contact
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Les Figures de l'ombre
Lion
Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Etaient nommés :
Denis Villeneuve (Premier Contact)
Mel Gibson (Tu ne tueras point)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Meilleure actrice : Emma Stone, La La Land
Etaient nommées :
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Ruth Negga, Loving
Meilleur acteur : Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Etaient nommés :
Andrew Garfield, Tu ne tueras point
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis (Fences)
Etaient nommées :
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Les Figures de l'ombre)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Marhershala Ali, Moonlight
Etaient nommés :
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Meilleur scénario original : Manchester by the Sea
Etaient nommés :
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Les Figures de l'ombre
Meilleure adaptation : Moonlight
Etaient nommés :
Premier Contact
Fences
Les Figures de l'ombre
Lion
Meilleure photographie : La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Premier contact
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Meilleur montage : Tu ne tueras point
Etaient nommés :
Premier contact
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Meilleure chanson originale : "City of Stars," La La Land
Etaient nommés :
"How Far I'll Go," Vaiana
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling!", Trolls
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
Meilleure musique originale : La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Etaient nommés :
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Lion, Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
Jackie, Mica Levi
Passengers, Thomas Newman
Meilleur montage son : Premier Contact
Etaient nommés :
Deepwater Horizon
Tu ne tueras point
La La Land
Sully
Meilleur mixage son : Tu ne tueras point
Etaient nommés :
Premier Contact
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Thirteen Hours
Meilleurs effets visuels : Le Livre de la jungle
Etaient nommés :
Deepwater Horion
Dr. Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Meilleurs décors : La La Land
Etaient nommés :
Les Animaux fantastiques
Premier contact
Avé César
Passengers
Meilleurs costumes : Les Animaux fantastiques
Etaient nommés :
Alliés
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Meilleurs maquillage et coiffure : Suicide Squad
Etaient nommés :
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Meilleur film étranger : Le Client (Iran)
Etaient nommés :
Land of Mine (Danemark)
A Man Called Ove (Suède)
Tanna (Australie)
Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)
Meilleur film d'animation : Zootopie
Etaient nommés :
Kubo and the Two Strings
Vaiana
Ma vie de courgette
La Tortue rouge
Meilleur documentaire : OJ: Made in America
Etaient nommés :
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
The 13th
Meilleur court métrage : Sing
Etaient nommés :
Timecode
Silent Nights
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Meilleur court métrage d'animation : Piper
Etaient nommés :
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Blind Vaysha
Pearl
Meilleur documentaire court : The White Helmets
Etaient nommés :
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland