Accueil
People France
People UK
People US
Tous les tags
Livenews
Royauté
Beauté
Mode
Cinéma
Golden Globes
Oscars
Festival de Cannes
TV
The Voice
Top Chef
Secret Story
Koh-Lanta
Masterchef
Pékin Express
Qui veut épouser mon fils ?
L'Amour est dans le pré
Télé Réalité
France Télévision
TF1
M6
Canal+
France 2
Miss France
Musique
MTV Music Awards
NRJ Music Awards
Grammy Awards
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Britney Spears
Danse avec les Stars
Photos
Vidéos
Stars
Mariage
Naissances
Enfants de stars
Justice
Divorce
Interviews

Oscars 2017 : Palmarès après le désastre du final entre La La Land et Moonlight

Partager sur facebook
C'est finalement Moonlight qui a remporté l'Oscar du meilleur film.
16 photos
Lancer le diaporama
C'est finalement Moonlight qui a remporté l'Oscar du meilleur film.
C'est finalement Moonlight qui a remporté l'Oscar du meilleur film. C'est finalement Moonlight qui a remporté l'Oscar du meilleur film.
Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &amp; Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &...
Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &amp; Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &...
Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &amp; Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &...
Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &amp; Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Viola Davis (Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour le film "Fences") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood &...
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell et Andy Wright (Oscar du meilleur mixage de son pour le film "Tu ne tueras point") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell et Andy Wright (Oscar du meilleur mixage de son pour le film "Tu ne tueras point") - Pressroom de la 89ème...
Sylvain Bellemare (Oscar du meilleur montage de son pour le film "Premier contact") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Sylvain Bellemare (Oscar du meilleur montage de son pour le film "Premier contact") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland...
Sylvain Bellemare (Oscar du meilleur montage de son pour le film "Premier contact") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Sylvain Bellemare (Oscar du meilleur montage de son pour le film "Premier contact") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland...
Caroline Waterlow et Ezra Edelman (Oscar du meilleur film documentaire pour "O.J.: Made in America") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Caroline Waterlow et Ezra Edelman (Oscar du meilleur film documentaire pour "O.J.: Made in America") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au...
Katherine Johnson pose avec Caroline Waterlow et Ezra Edelman (Oscar du meilleur film documentaire pour "O.J.: Made in America") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Katherine Johnson pose avec Caroline Waterlow et Ezra Edelman (Oscar du meilleur film documentaire pour "O.J.: Made in America") - Pressroom de la 89ème...
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini et Christopher Nelson (Oscar des meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour le film "Suicide Squad") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini et Christopher Nelson (Oscar des meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour le film "Suicide Squad") - Pressroom de la...
Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques"), Jason Bateman et Kate McKinnon - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques"), Jason Bateman et Kate McKinnon - Pressroom de la 89ème...
Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques"), Jason Bateman et Kate McKinnon - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques"), Jason Bateman et Kate McKinnon - Pressroom de la 89ème...
Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Colleen Atwood (Oscar de la meilleure création de costumes pour le film "Les Animaux fantastiques") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood...
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini et Christopher Nelson (Oscar des meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour le film "Suicide Squad") - Pressroom de la 89ème cérémonie des Oscars au Hollywood & Highland Center à Hollywood, le 26 février 2017. Press Room - 89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), on February 26th 2017. (Hollywood, CA, USA)26/02/2017 - Hollywood Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini et Christopher Nelson (Oscar des meilleurs maquillages et coiffures pour le film "Suicide Squad") - Pressroom de la...
Warren Beaty avoue s'être trompé d'enveloppe... Warren Beaty avoue s'être trompé d'enveloppe...
Découvrez tous les lauréats de la 89e édition.

C'est un final qui restera dans les annales ! Warren Beatty et Faye Dunaway n'ont pas annoncé le bon gagnant de l'Oscar du meilleur film ce 26 février à Los Angeles. L'équipe de La La Land, une fois sur scène, a réalisé que le lauréat n'est pas son long métrage, mais le drame Moonlight , détenteur également des prix de l'acteur dans un second rôle et de l'adaptation ! La comédie musicale aura tout de même obtenu les prix de réalisation, actrice (Emma Stone, qui bat Isabelle Huppert), décor, photographie, musique et chanson. Manchester by the Sea s'en tire bien aussi avec les statuettes de meilleurs acteur (Casey Affleck) et scénario.

Le palmarès des Oscars 2017

Meilleur film : Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Premier Contact

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Les Figures de l'ombre

Lion

Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Etaient nommés :

Denis Villeneuve (Premier Contact)

Mel Gibson (Tu ne tueras point)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Meilleure actrice : Emma Stone, La La Land

Etaient nommées :

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Ruth Negga, Loving


Meilleur acteur : Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Etaient nommés :

Andrew Garfield, Tu ne tueras point

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis (Fences)

Etaient nommées :

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Les Figures de l'ombre)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Marhershala Ali, Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Meilleur scénario original : Manchester by the Sea

Etaient nommés :

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Les Figures de l'ombre


Meilleure adaptation : Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Premier Contact

Fences

Les Figures de l'ombre

Lion

Meilleure photographie : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Premier contact

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Meilleur montage : Tu ne tueras point

Etaient nommés :

Premier contact

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight


Meilleure chanson originale : "City of Stars," La La Land

Etaient nommés :

"How Far I'll Go," Vaiana

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling!", Trolls

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story


Meilleure musique originale : La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Etaient nommés :

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Lion, Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Jackie, Mica Levi

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Meilleur montage son : Premier Contact

Etaient nommés :

Deepwater Horizon

Tu ne tueras point

La La Land

Sully


Meilleur mixage son : Tu ne tueras point

Etaient nommés :

Premier Contact

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Thirteen Hours

Meilleurs effets visuels : Le Livre de la jungle

Etaient nommés :

Deepwater Horion

Dr. Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Meilleurs décors

Meilleurs décors : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Les Animaux fantastiques

Premier contact

Avé César

Passengers


Meilleurs costumes : Les Animaux fantastiques

Etaient nommés :

Alliés

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Meilleurs maquillage et coiffure : Suicide Squad

Etaient nommés :

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Meilleur film étranger : Le Client (Iran)

Etaient nommés :

Land of Mine (Danemark)

A Man Called Ove (Suède)

Tanna (Australie)

Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)


Meilleur film d'animation : Zootopie

Etaient nommés :

Kubo and the Two Strings

Vaiana

Ma vie de courgette

La Tortue rouge

Meilleur documentaire : OJ: Made in America

Etaient nommés :

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

The 13th

Meilleur court métrage : Sing

Etaient nommés :

Timecode

Silent Nights

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Meilleur court métrage d'animation : Piper

Etaient nommés :

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Blind Vaysha

Pearl


Meilleur documentaire court : The White Helmets

Etaient nommés :

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

Abonnez-vous à Purepeople sur facebook
people france cinéma people USA people UK Oscars Toutes les news : News people L'actu du moment Rihanna actu Justin Bieber Nouvelle Star 2013 L’amour est dans le pré Cannes 2013 Star Academy 9 Sharon Stone sans maquillage Nouvelle Star Finale
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017
Voir toutes les photos de Oscars 2017
Voir toutes les vidéos de Oscars 2017
27 Fév Oscars 2017, cérémonie : Moonlight sacré, non pas La La Land, après une méprise
27 Fév Oscars 2017 : Isabelle Huppert battue, Emma Stone et son humilité au sommet
27 Fév Oscars 2017 : Casey Affleck consacré, clame son amour pour son frère Ben
27 Fév Oscars 2017: Viola Davis, bouleversante, célèbre les rêves "des gens ordinaires"
27 Fév Oscars 2017 : Mahershala Ali, papa oscarisé comblé, ouvre le bal avec humilité
Voir toutes les news de Oscars 2017
Stars dans l'actu
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
À ne pas rater
Recommandé par
En vidéos
Miley Cyrus : elle tourne le remake de LOL à Paris avec Douglas Booth !
Selena Gomez en cavale dans les rues de Paris !
Naomi Watts en Lady Diana s'invite à Paris
Voir les dernières vidéos
Commentaires
News essentielles
05H46
27 Fév
Oscars 2017, la cérémonie : Damien Chazelle sacré à 32 ans pour La La Land
02H13
27 Fév
Oscars 2017, tapis rouge: Isabelle Huppert, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson...
16H55
26 Fév
Bill Paxton : Mort de l'acteur de Titanic et Twister à 61 ans
12H48
26 Fév
George Clooney et Amal enceinte : Leur séjour romantique et luxueux à Paris
11H52
26 Fév
The Voice 6 : Kap's, Camille Esteban, Emmy Liyana et une "fille de" au top !
00H45
25 Fév
César 2017, palmarès : Divines, Juste la fin du monde et Elle grands vainqueurs
00H33
25 Fév
César 2017 : Victoire pour "Elle", l'icône Belmondo, l'amoureux George Clooney
20H40
24 Fév
César 2017 : Marion Cotillard absente pour cause de "maternité imminente"

Tapez votre recherche :