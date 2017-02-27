Oscars 2017 : Palmarès après le désastre du final entre La La Land et Moonlight

C'est un final qui restera dans les annales ! Warren Beatty et Faye Dunaway n'ont pas annoncé le bon gagnant de l'Oscar du meilleur film ce 26 février à Los Angeles. L'équipe de La La Land, une fois sur scène, a réalisé que le lauréat n'est pas son long métrage, mais le drame Moonlight , détenteur également des prix de l'acteur dans un second rôle et de l'adaptation ! La comédie musicale aura tout de même obtenu les prix de réalisation, actrice (Emma Stone, qui bat Isabelle Huppert), décor, photographie, musique et chanson. Manchester by the Sea s'en tire bien aussi avec les statuettes de meilleurs acteur (Casey Affleck) et scénario.

Le palmarès des Oscars 2017

Meilleur film : Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Premier Contact

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Les Figures de l'ombre

Lion





Meilleur réalisateur : Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Etaient nommés :

Denis Villeneuve (Premier Contact)

Mel Gibson (Tu ne tueras point)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)





Meilleure actrice : Emma Stone, La La Land

Etaient nommées :

Isabelle Huppert, Elle



Natalie Portman, Jackie



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Ruth Negga, Loving



Meilleur acteur : Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Etaient nommés :

Andrew Garfield, Tu ne tueras point

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences





Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Viola Davis (Fences)

Etaient nommées :

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Les Figures de l'ombre)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)





Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Marhershala Ali, Moonlight

Etaient nommés :

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals





Meilleur scénario original : Manchester by the Sea

Etaient nommés :

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Les Figures de l'ombre



Meilleure adaptation : Moonlight

Etaient nommés :



Premier Contact

Fences

Les Figures de l'ombre

Lion

Meilleure photographie : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Premier contact

Lion

Moonlight

Silence



Meilleur montage : Tu ne tueras point



Etaient nommés :

Premier contact

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight



Meilleure chanson originale : "City of Stars," La La Land

Etaient nommés :

"How Far I'll Go," Vaiana

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling!", Trolls

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story



Meilleure musique originale : La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Etaient nommés :

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Lion, Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Jackie, Mica Levi

Passengers, Thomas Newman





Meilleur montage son : Premier Contact

Etaient nommés :

Deepwater Horizon

Tu ne tueras point

La La Land

Sully



Meilleur mixage son : Tu ne tueras point

Etaient nommés :

Premier Contact

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Thirteen Hours





Meilleurs effets visuels : Le Livre de la jungle

Etaient nommés :



Deepwater Horion

Dr. Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Meilleurs décors : La La Land

Etaient nommés :

Les Animaux fantastiques

Premier contact

Avé César

Passengers



Meilleurs costumes : Les Animaux fantastiques

Etaient nommés :

Alliés

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land





Meilleurs maquillage et coiffure : Suicide Squad

Etaient nommés :

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Meilleur film étranger : Le Client (Iran)

Etaient nommés :

Land of Mine (Danemark)

A Man Called Ove (Suède)

Tanna (Australie)

Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)



Meilleur film d'animation : Zootopie



Etaient nommés :

Kubo and the Two Strings

Vaiana

Ma vie de courgette

La Tortue rouge

Meilleur documentaire : OJ: Made in America

Etaient nommés :

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

The 13th

Meilleur court métrage : Sing

Etaient nommés :

Timecode

Silent Nights

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV





Meilleur court métrage d'animation : Piper

Etaient nommés :

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Blind Vaysha

Pearl



Meilleur documentaire court : The White Helmets

Etaient nommés :

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland