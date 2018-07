Paris Jackson au tribunal : Elle fait face à son harceleur

stoked to share a preview image of the campaign i shot with @goldengoosedeluxebrand i had a great time with the GGDB family and fell madly in love with venice, italy. it was a dream come true being there (and not to mention being able to work with my favorite glam team in the world). venice is one of the most beautiful places i've ever been to in my life and i'm so grateful for the whole experience. thank you GGDB! @goldengoosedeluxebrand #VeniceFoundations #LaborofLove #Goldengoosedeluxebrand @lucafinotti @missjobaker @giannandreahair @charlottecolletcollet @tomjohnsonstudio

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Jul 24, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT