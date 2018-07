Pippa Middleton enceinte : Ses conseils forme inspirés par Serena Williams

New! Pippa Middleton wrote a fitness article for Waitrose Weekend. She has always loved tennis and is keen to continue playing throughout her pregnancy. #pippamiddleton #pippamatthews #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge#tennis#fitness#wimbledon #nike#sport#pregnancy #fit#style#like#styleinspo

A post shared by Middleton Maven (@middletonmaven) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:54am PDT