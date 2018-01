Reese Witherspoon : Sa fille Ava Phillippe s'est révélée comme jamais en 2017

Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal. I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d'Asie, two organizations supporting very important causes. Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure. Thank you to all involved! (P.S. I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!)

