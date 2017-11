Rihanna et Amal Clooney : Futures stars du Met Gala 2018

Announcing the Costume Institute's Spring 2018 exhibition, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." The thematic exhibition will occupy The Met Fifth Avenue's medieval galleries and the Anna Wintour Costume Center, as well as The Met Cloisters. Creating a dialogue between fashion and masterworks of religious art in The Met collection, it will examine fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism. Left: El Greco, Cardinal Fernando Nio de Guevara (15411609), ca. 1600, oil on canvas; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, H. O. Havemeyer Collection, Bequest of Mrs. H. O. Havemeyer, 1929 (29.100.5); Right: Evening Coat, Cristobal Balenciaga for House of Balenciaga, autumn/winter 195455; Gift of Mrs. Bryon C. Foy, 1957 (C.I.57.29.8) Digital Composite Scan by Katerina Jebb #TheMet #MetCloisters #CostumeInstitute @themetcloisters #KaterinaJebb #MetHeavenlyBodies

